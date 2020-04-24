Education Games
Summer Fun

Starting Tuesday, May 26, check here every week for a new summer activity for kids of all ages!

May 26: Happy Birthday!   Celebrate President Kennedy’s 103rd birthday.

June 2: Time Capsules    Learn about time capsules and build your own.

June 9: Boats    Design and build your own boats and then test them on the water.

June 16: Photography   Go on a photo scavenger hunt and learn how to decode messages in portraits.

June 23: Monuments    Explore the John F. Kennedy Memorial in Dallas and build your own memorial

June 30: Happy Birthday America   Celebrate summer and America’s 244th birthday.

July 7:  Forensic Science   Conduct an investigation using forensic science techniques.

July 14: Model Making  Investigate different models of Dealey Plaza, see how they were used, and make your own.

July 21: The Space Race  Become a space explorer and create your own lunar experiments.

Past Activities: Presidential Physical Fitness Challenge Activity

Word Games

1960 Presidential Campaign Crossword Puzzle

1960 Presidential Campaign Word Search

Puzzles

Enjoy online puzzles with collection items from The Sixth Floor Museum’s Collections!

JFK Ticker Tape Parade

A Time for Greatness Campaign Poster

The Texas School Book Depository, 1964

Campaigning in Grand Prairie, TX

President and Mrs. Kennedy in Fort Worth, TX

The Kennedys Greeting the Crowd at Love Field