Education Games

Summer Fun

Starting Tuesday, May 26, check here every week for a new summer activity for kids of all ages!

May 26: Happy Birthday! Celebrate President Kennedy’s 103rd birthday.

June 2: Time Capsules Learn about time capsules and build your own.

June 9: Boats Design and build your own boats and then test them on the water.

June 16: Photography Go on a photo scavenger hunt and learn how to decode messages in portraits.

June 23: Monuments Explore the John F. Kennedy Memorial in Dallas and build your own memorial

June 30: Happy Birthday America Celebrate summer and America’s 244th birthday.

July 7: Forensic Science Conduct an investigation using forensic science techniques.

July 14: Model Making Investigate different models of Dealey Plaza, see how they were used, and make your own.

July 21: The Space Race Become a space explorer and create your own lunar experiments.

Past Activities: Presidential Physical Fitness Challenge Activity

Word Games

1960 Presidential Campaign Crossword Puzzle

1960 Presidential Campaign Word Search

Puzzles

Enjoy online puzzles with collection items from The Sixth Floor Museum’s Collections!

A Time for Greatness Campaign Poster

The Texas School Book Depository, 1964

President and Mrs. Kennedy in Fort Worth, TX

The Kennedys Greeting the Crowd at Love Field