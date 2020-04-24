Education Games

Summer Fun
Starting Tuesday, May 26, check here every week for a new summer activity for kids of all ages!
May 26: Happy Birthday! Celebrate President Kennedy’s 103rd birthday.
June 2: Time Capsules Learn about time capsules and build your own.
June 9: Boats Design and build your own boats and then test them on the water.
June 16: Photography Go on a photo scavenger hunt and learn how to decode messages in portraits.
June 23: Monuments Explore the John F. Kennedy Memorial in Dallas and build your own memorial
June 30: Happy Birthday America Celebrate summer and America’s 244th birthday.
July 7: Forensic Science Conduct an investigation using forensic science techniques.
July 14: Model Making Investigate different models of Dealey Plaza, see how they were used, and make your own.
July 21: The Space Race Become a space explorer and create your own lunar experiments.
Past Activities: Presidential Physical Fitness Challenge Activity
Word Games
1960 Presidential Campaign Crossword Puzzle
1960 Presidential Campaign Word Search
Puzzles
Enjoy online puzzles with collection items from The Sixth Floor Museum’s Collections!
A Time for Greatness Campaign Poster
The Texas School Book Depository, 1964
President and Mrs. Kennedy in Fort Worth, TX
The Kennedys Greeting the Crowd at Love Field